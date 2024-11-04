Remigijus Šimašius. The US Election Outcomes Should Matter Less to Europe

First, the US is surpassing Europe in economic power. The EU’s share of the world’s GDP, adjusted for purchasing power, is 15.5%, compared to the US’s 15.02% last year. However, since 2010, the EU’s cumulative GDP growth rate has been just 21%, while the US saw 34% growth. The situation looks even starker in nominal GDP terms: in 2008, the Eurozone and the US had roughly equivalent GDPs of €13.1 trillion and €13.6 trillion, respectively (in today’s prices). Last year, the Eurozone’s GDP was just over $15 trillion, while the US GDP stood at $26.9 trillion.