Regional decision on repatriation of military age Ukrainians would work best

Last week, Ukraine announced it would introduce new measures encouraging military age citizens to return to their homeland. Ukraine stopped issuing new passports to conscription age men but so far the extent and duration of this move is unclear. Ukrainian men with some exceptions have been barred from leaving the country since Russia’s large-scale invasion in 2022. Some have fled the country illegally, while those who lived abroad prior to 2022 did not return after Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian forces currently face challenges on the battlefield, including the shortage of manpower.