Red Cross to launch fund to help people affected by deadly fire in Vilnius

“We see the initiative, people are willing to make donation, so today we will present an option to do that via the to aukok.lt platform,” a spokeswoman for the Red Cross, Luka Lesauskaitė told ELTA.

She also said that the residents received psychological and humanitarian help soon after being evacuated from the building. One of the Red Cross’ teams went to the scene to help officers from the Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD) as well.

The fire claimed two lives, three were poisoned by the smoke. The bodies have not been recovered yet.