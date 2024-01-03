Red Cross to launch fund to help people affected by deadly fire in Vilnius

“We see the initiative, people are willing to make donation, so today we will present an option to do that via the to aukok.lt platform,” a spokeswoman for the Red Cross, Luka Lesauskaitė told ELTA.
She also said that the residents received psychological and humanitarian help soon after being evacuated from the building. One of the Red Cross’ teams went to the scene to help officers from the Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD) as well.
The fire claimed two lives, three were poisoned by the smoke. The bodies have not been recovered yet.
Several explosions were reported on Tuesday before noon. The ensuing fire ripped through four flats on the fourth and fifth floors of the five-storey block of flats. Damaged and partially collapsed structures made the entire building of 30 flats unsafe.