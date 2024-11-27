Rally held in Vilnius to support Belarusian man extradited from Vietnam to Minsk

Nearly a hundred people carrying Belarusian flags and banners gathered to support Veremeichik. The banners read "Lukashenko to the Hague", "Matters of veterans and their families should be a priority of international politics", and "VSD (Lithuania’s State Security Department) poses a threat to national security".

One of the organisers of the event, a woman named Tatyana, said that Veremeichik could be charged with terrorism and imprisoned for 20 years or for life, or even executed. She said the goal of the rally was to draw the attention of Lithuanian authorities to help the Belarusian who fought for the freedom of Ukraine and Europe.