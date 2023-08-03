All interested parties have the opportunity to get acquainted with the draft special territorial planning document within two months and submit reasoned proposals. After the public presentation of the concrete solutions, the process of coordination and approval of the plan will begin.
2023 August 03 10:28
Rail Baltica route from Kaunas to Polish border specified
An important stage of territorial planning of the European gauge railway Rail Baltica is coming to an end – specific territories, parcels of land and their parts have been identified, which the Rail Baltica railway line will cross on the section from Jiesia (Kaunas) to the Polish border, the Ministry of Transport and Communications reports.
