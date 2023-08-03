2023 August 03 10:28

Rail Baltica route from Kaunas to Polish border specified

 
An important stage of territorial planning of the European gauge railway Rail Baltica is coming to an end – specific territories, parcels of land and their parts have been identified, which the Rail Baltica railway line will cross on the section from Jiesia (Kaunas) to the Polish border, the Ministry of Transport and Communications reports.

All interested parties have the opportunity to get acquainted with the draft special territorial planning document within two months and submit reasoned proposals. After the public presentation of the concrete solutions, the process of coordination and approval of the plan will begin.

“Rail Baltica from Kaunas to Poland is one of the most important sections of this project. It is planned that the first routes on the newly built railway will start in the direction of Poland,” says Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Loreta Maskaliovienė.

