Rail Baltica project facing estimated EUR 10-19bn budget deficit – audit authorities

Should the first phase of the railway construction be completed by 2030, there is a risk that no trains will be available to operate on the railway in 2031. Available assessments have indicated that it may take eight years to procure trains. Currently, the ministries responsible for transportation have not decided how the international trains should be acquired – leased or owned. Passenger operators might also be required to have their own trains. It should be acknowledged that the cost of acquiring the trains as well as maintaining and operating the project is not included in the project’s budget and cannot be financed from European Union funds.