Rail Baltica launches Lithuania’s first information centre at Kaunas Railway Station

With the construction of the high-speed rail line, Kaunas International Station is projected to serve approximately 11,000 passengers daily, surpassing the capital city Vilnius. Currently, Kaunas accommodates over 4,000 train passengers each day.
Strategic benefits
Kaunas Railway Station, the primary node of the Rail Baltica network in Lithuania, was strategically selected for the establishment of the Information Centre.
„Rail Baltica is the biggest railway project in the history of our country, and Kaunas is the epicentre of it. It is in Kaunas that Lithuania’s main transport arteries and strategically important freight routes from Northern, Western and Central Europe already connect. The Rail Baltica Information Centre, which opens its doors today, gives everyone a special opportunity to get a closer look at this project of exceptional importance and scale. I hope that visitors will learn many interesting facts and find answers to their questions,“ said Loreta Maskaliovienė, deputy minister of transport and communications of Lithuania.
Irmantas Butkauskas, head of the Lithuanian branch of RB Rail, a joint venture between the three Baltic countries, pointed out that a 15% progress on the 870 km route is expected by the end of this year.
„In Estonia, we see remarkable progress, in Latvia, preparation is underway for up to 40 km in the southern priority section towards the Lithuanian border. The opening of the first Rail Baltica Information Centre is a significant step toward ensuring transparent and always accessible information on the project,“ Butkauskas stated.
Welcome changes to stations
In Lithuania, the European rail project has entered a new construction phase. „This year, we are actively constructing 29 km of mainline embankment, structures, and access roads in the Jonava district. In the coming years, embankment construction will extend towards Panevėžys and Kaunas. These developments can now be observed not only online but also in person, particularly for those who frequently travel by train,“ stated Arenijus Jackus, director of Rail Baltica in Lithuania.
During the opening of the Rail Baltica Information Centre, an inter-institutional discussion on Rail Baltica opportunities for Kaunas was held.
According to Vytis Žalimas, CEO of LTG Infra, the Rail Baltica implementing body in Lithuania, today freight trains can already reach Kaunas on European standard rolling stock. Once the Rail Baltica project is fully implemented, the city will become one of the most important logistics centres of the Rail Baltica railway.
Furthermore, from January to September this year, 3.3 million passengers have already travelled by train in Lithuania, with passenger numbers increasing annually. In 2024, the number of passengers in Lithuania is expected to be 9% higher than last year.
„Accordingly, for today’s traveller, a railway station is no longer just a waiting hall. Stations must not only meet the essential needs of travellers but also engage them in social and cultural life. To create an inclusive community, we are increasingly organizing exhibitions, concerts, and recreational and leisure spaces in stations. We are taking the first steps towards improvement, but these are the most significant,“ Žalimas said.
Opportunities for Kaunas
Andrius Veršinskas, head of Business Division at Kaunas In, local business, tourism institution, highlighted how more efficient transport links will attract investment, stimulate economic growth, and make Kaunas more accessible to visitors from across Europe.
Raimondas Reginis, head of market research for the Baltics at Ober-Haus, real estate company, asserts that enhancing connectivity infrastructure will boost the real estate market’s growth and value. Consequently, the increased movement of goods and people will drive demand for both commercial and residential real estate, further fostering economic growth and urban development.
The Rail Baltica Information Centre serves as a pilot initiative, with potential for expansion to additional railway stations in the future.
Rail Baltica is the largest railway infrastructure project in the history of the Baltic States, during the implementation of which an electrified European-standard two-track railway will be built, connecting Warsaw, Kaunas, Vilnius, Panevėžys, Riga, Parnu and Tallinn. The total length of the Rail Baltic railway line in the Baltic States is 870 km: 392 km in Lithuania, 265 km in Latvia, and 213 km in Estonia.