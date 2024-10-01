Rail Baltica launches Lithuania’s first information centre at Kaunas Railway Station

Strategic benefits

„Rail Baltica is the biggest railway project in the history of our country, and Kaunas is the epicentre of it. It is in Kaunas that Lithuania’s main transport arteries and strategically important freight routes from Northern, Western and Central Europe already connect. The Rail Baltica Information Centre, which opens its doors today, gives everyone a special opportunity to get a closer look at this project of exceptional importance and scale. I hope that visitors will learn many interesting facts and find answers to their questions,“ said Loreta Maskaliovienė, deputy minister of transport and communications of Lithuania.