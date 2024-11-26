Rail Baltica construction in Lithuania continues with a new 12.1 km section

In October, the company signed a contract for works on the 17.1 km Šėta-Ramygala section. The total length of this section is 29.2 km.
"The increasing momentum in the actual construction of the Rail Baltica railway line on the most mature section of the project from Kaunas to Panevėžys is excellent and much-anticipated news. The new European railway infrastructure is of paramount importance for the full integration of Lithuania into the European railway network, and in the current geopolitical context, it is receiving particular attention," said Marius Skuodis, Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania.
The procurement procedures are expected to be completed, and the contract signed in the second quarter of next year. In 2025, contracts are planned to be awarded for work on the sections from Kaunas to Šveicarija (18.9 km), from Ramygala to Berčiūnai (24.5 km), and from Berčiūnai to Joniškėlis (12.4 km). In the coming year, it is expected that active construction work on Rail Baltica will start on all these sections, a total of 114 km.
"In view of the anticipated year-on-year growth in the volume of the embankment and engineering structure works, are actively consulting with contractors to align market capabilities with project needs. Additionally, we are already preparing for the procurement of another contract for 27.7 km of railway superstructure works. How much of the high-speed railway line we build now will be an important argument in the negotiations for the competitive EU financial period 2028-2034," said Egidijus Lazauskas, CEO at LTG Group.
"The necessary materials — ballast, sleepers, rails — are being delivered to Lithuania. The advantage of the team working on the Rail Baltica project is that it consists of specialists with different competences who complement each other, look for new and, if necessary, non-standard solutions, and jointly strive to achieve the main result — the timely completion of the project," said Vytis Žalimas, CEO at LTG Infra, the institution implementing Rail Baltica.
On the other important section from Poland to Kaunas (Jiesia), the spatial planning procedure has been completed, land acquisition procedures have been launched and the procurement of design services is underway.
Rail Baltica is a strategic project of LTG Group and the European Union, and the largest railway infrastructure project in the history of the Baltic States, which will include the construction of an electrified dual European-gauge railway connecting Warsaw, Kaunas, Vilnius, Panevėžys, Riga, Pärnu and Tallinn. The total length of Rail Baltica in the Baltic States is 870 km, Lithuania – 392 km, Latvia – 265 km, Estonia – 213 km.