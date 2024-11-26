Rail Baltica construction in Lithuania continues with a new 12.1 km section

In October, the company signed a contract for works on the 17.1 km Šėta-Ramygala section. The total length of this section is 29.2 km.

"The increasing momentum in the actual construction of the Rail Baltica railway line on the most mature section of the project from Kaunas to Panevėžys is excellent and much-anticipated news. The new European railway infrastructure is of paramount importance for the full integration of Lithuania into the European railway network, and in the current geopolitical context, it is receiving particular attention," said Marius Skuodis, Minister of Transport and Communications of Lithuania.