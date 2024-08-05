Puidokas’ party announces well-known names for parlt election

The Labour Party, the Christian Democracy Party and the Samogitian Party formed the coalition in mid-July. It is headed by Viktor Uspaskich, chair of the Labour Party.

The Christian Democracy Party’s candidates include a number of well-known figures such as Danukas Arlauskas, head of the Lithuanian Employers’ Confederation, MEP Stasys Jakeliūnas, controversial actor Žilvinas Tratas, singer Aistė Pilvelytė, former defence chief Valdas Tutkus, ex-MP Mindaugas Bastys, who was found to have grossly violated the Constitution when in office, and others.