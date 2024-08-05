Puidokas’ party announces well-known names for parlt election

The Labour Party, the Christian Democracy Party and the Samogitian Party formed the coalition in mid-July. It is headed by Viktor Uspaskich, chair of the Labour Party.
The Christian Democracy Party’s candidates include a number of well-known figures such as Danukas Arlauskas, head of the Lithuanian Employers’ Confederation, MEP Stasys Jakeliūnas, controversial actor Žilvinas Tratas, singer Aistė Pilvelytė, former defence chief Valdas Tutkus, ex-MP Mindaugas Bastys, who was found to have grossly violated the Constitution when in office, and others.
The party also said its congress adopted an electoral programme which pledges to defend freedom of speech, to stop public incitement to hatred and disinformation, and to „turn LRT into an objective public broadcaster“.