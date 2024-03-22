Public confidence in Nausėda slips by 4% in late February

 
Public confidence in President Gitanas Nausėda fell by four percentage points in the first months of this year, the latest poll commissioned by ELTA finds. Despite that, Nausėda remains the most trusted public figure in the country, with a rating of 20.9%.

The pollster Baltijos Tyrimai interviewed 1,021 Lithuanian residents (aged 18 and older) at 115 sampling points from 22 February to 5 March. The respondents were asked to name public figures they trusted the most.

Public activist and TV host Andrius Tapinas followed Nausėda with 7.3% of support, up from 5.4% in December.

Social Democrat leader MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė ranks third. She is a most trusted public figure for 6.3% of the respondents (6.4% in December 2023).

Among those polled, 6.2% expressed confidence in MP Saulius Skvernelis, chairman of Democrats For Lithuania (down from 6.54 in December).

Dalia Grybauskaitė, Lithuania’s former two-time president, was ranked fifth, with 6% of support (down from 7.5% in December).

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė was sixth, with a rating of 5.6% in February (up from 3.6% in December last year). Among those polled, 4.2% expressed confidence in former president Valdas Adamkus (down from 4.9% in December).

The top ten list of most trusted public figures ends with presidential candidate, lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė (3.7% of support, up from 2% in December), outgoing National Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas (3.5% of support, down from 4.8%) and MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis (3.4% of support, up from 1.9%).

Three in ten (29%) respondents said there are no public figures they trust or did not answer the question at al.

The survey has a margin of error of up to 3.1%.

