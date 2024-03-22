Public confidence in Nausėda slips by 4% in late February

The pollster Baltijos Tyrimai interviewed 1,021 Lithuanian residents (aged 18 and older) at 115 sampling points from 22 February to 5 March. The respondents were asked to name public figures they trusted the most.

Public activist and TV host Andrius Tapinas followed Nausėda with 7.3% of support, up from 5.4% in December.

Social Democrat leader MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė ranks third. She is a most trusted public figure for 6.3% of the respondents (6.4% in December 2023).

Among those polled, 6.2% expressed confidence in MP Saulius Skvernelis, chairman of Democrats For Lithuania (down from 6.54 in December).

Dalia Grybauskaitė, Lithuania’s former two-time president, was ranked fifth, with 6% of support (down from 7.5% in December).