Protest of Polish farmers at Lithuanian border ends

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: Romas Sadauskas - Kvietkevičius

According to the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), Polish farmersprotest has ended at the Budzisko-Kalvarija border checkpoint, at the border with Lithuania.

“Additional [border guard] forces have left, only those remain that are normally present and were present by 1 March. Lorries travel in the ordinary course,” VSAT officials stated.

As reported, Polish farmers started the protest on the main motorway connecting Poland and Lithuania last Friday. Their campaign lasted for a week and Polish farmers inspected the amount of Ukrainian grain transported to Poland.

Earlier, Polish farmers blocked roads leading to Ukraine and the main motorway to Germany. They are discontent about cheaper Ukrainian grain that affects grain purchase prices in Europe.

