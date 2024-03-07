Protest of Polish farmers at Lithuanian border ends

“Additional [border guard] forces have left, only those remain that are normally present and were present by 1 March. Lorries travel in the ordinary course,” VSAT officials stated.
As reported, Polish farmers started the protest on the main motorway connecting Poland and Lithuania last Friday. Their campaign lasted for a week and Polish farmers inspected the amount of Ukrainian grain transported to Poland.
Earlier, Polish farmers blocked roads leading to Ukraine and the main motorway to Germany. They are discontent about cheaper Ukrainian grain that affects grain purchase prices in Europe.