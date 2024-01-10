Prosecutors request to arrest suspected kidnapper for 3 months

Head of Kaunas County Prosecutor’s Office, Rimas Bradūnas, said that law enforcement carried out surveillance of various locations and conducted searches when investigating the girl’s kidnapping.

Allegations of child kidnapping will be brought against the 42-year-old man. The prosecutor did not comment if the suspect was cooperating with law enforcement, but said that so far he has not admitted to abducting the child.

Law enforcement said information about a car spotted near a bus stop on Sunday helped the investigation.

Prosecutors neither confirmed nor denied that the man might have committed similar crimes in the past. It has transpired that the person lived in a garage and had a gun permit. It will be sought to examine the man’s mental health.