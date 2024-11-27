Prosecutors close pre-trial probe into Viršuliškės flat fire

The prosecutors said the criminal proceedings cannot continue and the pre-trial investigation must be closed as the only suspect had died in the fire.

"The investigation has revealed that the flat’s owner acted dangerously and criminally due to his mental condition – a chronic mental disorder which worsened after his wife died," the prosecutor’s office said.

The fire broke out and a subsequent explosion happened in the residential building on 2 January 2024, killing a 73-year-old man and a 7-year-old boy. It was found out that the man caused the deadly fire as he had stored some petrol and diesel in his flat.