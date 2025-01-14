Prominent MP leaves Nemunas Dawn political group

"We know Agnė as a diligent, responsible and competent politician. Even working in different political groups in the previous term of office we initiated a number of draft laws together, supported each other’s initiatives," stated MP Linas Kukuraitis, chair of the political group of Democrats For Lithuania.

According to him, the party shares similar views on many issues with the new colleague and all of them are left-wing politicians.

As Širinskienė switched political groups, she also vowed to leave the post of deputy parliament speaker, to which she was nominated by the Nemunas Dawn. Based on the coalition agreement, the Nemunas Dawn can nominate two deputy parliament speakers.