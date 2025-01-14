Prominent MP leaves Nemunas Dawn political group

"We know Agnė as a diligent, responsible and competent politician. Even working in different political groups in the previous term of office we initiated a number of draft laws together, supported each other’s initiatives," stated MP Linas Kukuraitis, chair of the political group of Democrats For Lithuania.
According to him, the party shares similar views on many issues with the new colleague and all of them are left-wing politicians.
As Širinskienė switched political groups, she also vowed to leave the post of deputy parliament speaker, to which she was nominated by the Nemunas Dawn. Based on the coalition agreement, the Nemunas Dawn can nominate two deputy parliament speakers.
Širinskienė withdrew from the Nemunas Dawn following a dispute with party’s leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis on the fate of the ruling coalition formed after October’s parliamentary election. In December, Žemaitaitis declared that his party might abandon the ruling coalition if he is not considered for deputy parliament speaker’s post. A case against him over antisemitic posts online has been a hurdle for his appointment to this position.
On Tuesday, Žemaitaitis downplayed the prominent MP leaving his party and claimed that there was no "drama or conflict" with Širinskienė. According to him, she made the decision likely seeing "different opportunities" in another political group.
The party’s leader added that the Nemunas Dawn’s doors would remain open for Širinskienė if she decides to return.