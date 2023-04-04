Belarus’ exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya hails the Lithuanian Parliament’s decision to grant some exemptions for Belarusia...
2023 m. balandžio 04 d. 13:41
Presidential adviser calls for taking seriously Russia’s plan to place nukes in Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement on plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus must be taken seriously as nuclear weapons were used in the past, which means that everything possible must be done to stop the plan from being carried out, the Lithuanian presidency says.
