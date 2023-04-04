2023 m. balandžio 04 d. 13:41

Presidential adviser calls for taking seriously Russia’s plan to place nukes in Belarus

 
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement on plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus must be taken seriously as nuclear weapons were used in the past, which means that everything possible must be done to stop the plan from being carried out, the Lithuanian presidency says.

“I would suggest that we take seriously the talks that Russian nuclear weapons could be deployed in Belarus. Yes, it would be a step of escalation, yes, it would not increase our security, on the contrary, it would undermine the security of the whole region,” Asta Skaisgirytė, chief presidential adviser on foreign affairs, told Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

