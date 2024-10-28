President to meet with party leaders on Monday

"Today the president plans to invite representatives of six parties elected to the new Seimas and to discuss the work of the upcoming parliament," president’s chief adviser Frederikas Jansonas told the news agency ELTA.

The presidency would invite the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), the Nemunas Dawn, Democrats For Lithuania, the Liberal Movement and the Farmers and Greens (LVŽS).

Lithuania held parliamentary election runoff on 27 October. The voter turnout stood at 41.31%.