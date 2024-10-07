President suggests to consider if Energy Min should exist as separate body

The president told the public broadcaster LRT on Monday that the purpose of existence of some ministries, namely the Ministry of Energy, could be considered as part of a wider reform. According to him, the number of bureaucrats would decrease as a result of this reform.

„The idea of the Ministry of Regions is to bring the policy of regions to a higher level,“ said Nausėda.

The head of state claims that many mayors welcomed the proposal that the new Ministry of Regions would be created. He said that now „regional policy becomes lost in the central government“.