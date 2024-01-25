President sends his adviser to meet protesting farmers

“[We received the invitation – ELTA] after the president’s meetings in the regions had already been planned and we informed the farmers about that. We are always open to meet at the level of advisors. The president asked me to come back to Vilnius today. I am in Vilnius and if I am invited to meet the farmers, I will definitely go and say a few words from the president,” the adviser told the LRT public radio on Thursday.

Several thousand farmers rallied outside the Government on Wednesday in protest against ‘anti-agriculture policies'. They brought some 1,300 tractors to the capital city and parked them on Gediminas avenue a day earlier.

The Lithuanian Agriculture Council, organiser of the protest campaign, has formally asked the Vilnius City Municipality to extend the permit for the farmers’ protest in Vilnius, which is due to end on Thursday, according to Delfi.