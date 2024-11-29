President seems to have good impression about ministerial nominees – PM-designate

"We first of all discussed the impression about the ministerial nominees that have already visited the president. And the impression seems to be good. Main problems in the country were discussed, challenges and priorities that will be in the Government’s programme," Paluckas told reporters at the Presidential Palace on Friday.

Nausėda is yet to meet with nominees for health, environment, justice and agriculture ministers. The latter three candidates were nominated by the Nemunas Dawn party. Paluckas told journalists that the president does not have any prejudice regarding the nominees.