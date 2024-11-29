President seems to have good impression about ministerial nominees – PM-designate

"We first of all discussed the impression about the ministerial nominees that have already visited the president. And the impression seems to be good. Main problems in the country were discussed, challenges and priorities that will be in the Government’s programme," Paluckas told reporters at the Presidential Palace on Friday.
Nausėda is yet to meet with nominees for health, environment, justice and agriculture ministers. The latter three candidates were nominated by the Nemunas Dawn party. Paluckas told journalists that the president does not have any prejudice regarding the nominees.
Nausėda earlier vowed not to appoint members of the Nemunas Dawn to ministerial posts as party’s leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis is accused of antisemitism and is a defendant in a case over suspected incitement of hatred against the Jews in his social media posts. Žemaitaitis said that the party would nominate non-partisans and technocrats as ministers.
Paluckas told the media Friday that nominees put forward by the Nemunas Dawn are yet to meet with the head of state.
Paluckas is expected to present the Cabinet of Ministers and the Government’s programme to the Seimas next week. The Social Democratic politician expressed his belief that Nausėda would approve the full Cabinet of Ministers.
As reported, the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) won the 2024 parliamentary election and formed the ruling coalition with Democrats For Lithuania and the Nemunas Dawn, which will have 86 out of 141 seats in parliament.
The new Cabinet of Ministers gains powers when the Seimas votes to approve the Government’s programme.