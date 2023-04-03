President Gitanas Nausėda believes he is a target of “certain campaigns” carried out by political opponents who are after him, with the pres...
President says Lithuania backs Georgia in its aspirations for increased cooperation with NATO
President Gitanas Nausėda says that Lithuania has consistently supported the prospects of European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Georgia, and Vilnius will remain an active supporter of Tbilisi on its path to the European Union (EU) and NATO.
