2023 m. balandžio 03 d. 16:52

President says Lithuania backs Georgia in its aspirations for increased cooperation with NATO

 
PHOTO: ELTA / Dainius Labutis
President Gitanas Nausėda says that Lithuania has consistently supported the prospects of European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Georgia, and Vilnius will remain an active supporter of Tbilisi on its path to the European Union (EU) and NATO.

Georgia has the right to decide on the country’s Western perspective and these decisions must not be influenced by hostile foreign powers, the Lithuanian head of state underlined.

Elta EN
