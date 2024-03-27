President’s ties to Belarusian businesspeople can be proved – MP

In turn, Conservative MP Bronislovas Matelis stated that the Office of the President had connections to fertiliser importers and that is why Nausėda called not to impose sanctions on Belarusian fertilisers.

“The Seimas will have to find a way how to reveal that connection, those relations. This can be done by the president or by the Seimas and the Commission for Secrets Protection Coordination. If it lacks some authority, we may amend laws, as the commission has proposed, so that the data would be available to the public,” Bakas said.

The MP, member of Democrats For Lithuania , told reporters that it would be considered how to declassify the information in question.

“We can prove this statement. Material collected by the commission substantiates this. It has been included in the probe but is currently a state secret. (&) Our findings are based on the evidence we collected. These are not assumptions. This is proof that has been obtained,” Bakas said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The commission concludes that after those numerous meetings influence might have been exerted on the presidency. There is evidence in the case, we had asked the VSD to declassify it, but the VSD refused,” he added.

The commission did not mention if certain individuals in Nausėda’s inner circle could still make the president vulnerable.

MP Matas Maldeikis said that some of the information was classified and revealing it would constitute a legal violation. However, he stressed that every sentence in the findings is based on evidence and what the commission is doing fully complies with law, and those who testified did so under oath.

“Why some individuals did not testify to us? I believe because they are unware of what the commission knows and are unsure where they could tell a lie. That is why some individuals did not wish to testify to the commission,” said Maldeikis.