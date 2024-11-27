President’s adviser confirms lawyer Bartkus nominee for justice minister

"Mr Bartkus has been presented as candidate for justice minister," Frederikas Jansonas, chief communication adviser to President Gitanas Nausėda, told the LRT public radio on Wednesday.

Bartkus headed the Ministry of Justice in 2000-2001.

Candidates to head the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture have not been named to Nausėda yet, according to Jansonas.

"The president will be meeting with Mr Paluckas on Friday and we expect to hear the names then. If I am not mistaken, next Thursday is the day when both the Government’s programme and the set-up of the Cabinet should be presented in the Seimas," the adviser said.