President’s adviser calls to step up intelligence capabilities in response to suspected sabotage

"These events are genuine, real. On the other side we have an adversary that has planning capabilities, that has resources, that can act globally and indeed widely as regards continental Europe, and has established targets in Lithuania," Budrys said in an interview to the public broadcaster LRT on Tuesday.

According to him, the incident is just a piece of the puzzle.

"The publicly reported failed operations, some successful, are just a part of the overall picture of what is happening at the moment to the very least in Europe. And Lithuania is one of those countries," he said.

According to Budrys, such planned attacks are often aimed at important locations that might cause public outcry.