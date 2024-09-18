2024.09.18 15:57

President proposes establishing Ministry of Regions

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: Dainius Labutis | Elta

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda proposes establishing a new ministry, which would take over the responsibility for shaping regional policies from the Ministry of the Interior and contribute to boosting the autonomy the local self-government.

„For us it is purposeful to consider the idea of a ministry whose main objectives would be shaping national regional policies, enhancing the autonomy of regional councils and the local self-government, and, what is especially important, coordinating between ministries on the national level,“ Nausėda said Wednesday at the Forum of Regions.

According to Nausėda, the new Ministry of Regions could take over some functions from the Interior Ministry and other ministries, as well as ensure that national policies would better meet the interests of Lithuania’s regions and local residents.

The president stated that effective regional coordination is a strategic interest, thus a new ministry is needed for that. He added that although the Ministry of the Interior is responsible for regional policies, yet just a small part of its staff oversees this.

