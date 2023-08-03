2023 August 03 17:48

President on Wagner group in Belarus: we must be prepared for all scenarios

 
On Thursday, President Gitanas Nausėda met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Suwałki to discuss the security situation on the border, the threats posed by the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus, the likelihood of provocations and the readiness to counter them, the presidency reports.

According to the president, the presence of Wagner mercenaries in neighbouring Belarus is an additional and very important security risk factor—we need to stay vigilant and prepared for any scenario.

President Nausėda underlined the importance of further strengthening the borders with Russia (Kaliningrad Oblast) and Belarus. The State Defence Council has agreed to strengthen intelligence capabilities in the border area, as well as to enhance interoperability between border guards and the army.

