According to the president, the presence of Wagner mercenaries in neighbouring Belarus is an additional and very important security risk factor—we need to stay vigilant and prepared for any scenario.
2023 August 03 17:48
President on Wagner group in Belarus: we must be prepared for all scenarios
Elta EN
On Thursday, President Gitanas Nausėda met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Suwałki to discuss the security situation on the border, the threats posed by the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus, the likelihood of provocations and the readiness to counter them, the presidency reports.
