President of Ukraine presents Diana Nausėdienė with state decoration

The award was conferred on Nausėdienė for her significant personal contribution to the strengthening of international co-operation, for upholding the sovereignty of the state of Ukraine and its territorial integrity, and for the promotion of the state of Ukraine worldwide.

“It is an award for all the people of Lithuania who, from the very beginning of the war, stood united for Ukraine and its people without being urged or asked to do so. We have provided and will continue to provide all possible assistance because our hearts tell us that we must. We will continue to support Ukraine by all means. We will not get tired, and we will not let others get tired,” Nausėdienė spoke.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Lithuania’s first lady has taken the lead in mobilising aid for people affected by the war in Ukraine, especially women and children.