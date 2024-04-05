President Nausėda keeps lead as most popular politician

In March, Nausėda had an approval rating of 64.9%, down by 1.7% from a month earlier.
Social Democratic leader MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė followed with 50.4% approval and 27.3% disapproval (48.7% and 29.5% respectively in February).
Conservative Arvydas Anušauskas, former defence minister, retained third place in the ranking of the most popular politicians. In March, 44% of the respondents approved of his performance, while 28.3% held a negative opinion of him (48.4% approval and 26% disapproval in February).
MP Saulius Skvernelis, leader of the Party Democrats For Lithuania, ranked fourth, with 39.3% approval and 35.9% disapproval.
Leader of the Labour Party MP Andrius Mazuronis closed the top five with 36.9% approval and 29.8% disapproval ratings.
According to the March survey, the least popular politicians included two current ministers and a party leader.
Justice Minister Ewelina Dobrowolska had a 10.3% approval and 50% disapproval. Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys was viewed favourably by 9.6% of the respondents, 59.4% disapproved of him. MEP Waldemar Tomaszewski, chair of the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS), had a 5.5% approval and 62% disapproval ratings.
The pollster Vilmorus carried out a representative survey of residents on 15–23 March.