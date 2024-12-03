President may approve new Govt on Wednesday

"The president, it is planned, tomorrow will sign the decree on the composition of the Government," Jansonas said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

According to the adviser, it would then become clear which ministerial nominees the president is satisfied with. However, if some of them were to be rejected, this would be discussed with the prime minister beforehand.

On Tuesday, Nausėda is meeting with the last ministerial nominees: Sigitas Podėnas, who may become the environment minister, and Ignas Hofmanas, the candidate for the agriculture minister’s post.