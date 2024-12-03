President may approve new Govt on Wednesday

"The president, it is planned, tomorrow will sign the decree on the composition of the Government," Jansonas said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.
According to the adviser, it would then become clear which ministerial nominees the president is satisfied with. However, if some of them were to be rejected, this would be discussed with the prime minister beforehand.
On Tuesday, Nausėda is meeting with the last ministerial nominees: Sigitas Podėnas, who may become the environment minister, and Ignas Hofmanas, the candidate for the agriculture minister’s post.
The head of state earlier hinted that not all of the 14 ministers may be appointed at once and his adviser reiterated this stance.
Jansonas said that the Government’s programme should be presented to parliament on Thursday and its consideration would likely last a week. Therefore, there is still time if some ministerial nominees have to be replaced by others.
However, he does not rule out that the Government may begin operating without one or several ministers if replacements for ministerial nominees are not found in time. Yet the adviser stressed that neither the ruling majority nor the president would want that to happen.