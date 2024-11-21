President grants Lithuanian citizenship to figure skater Allison Reed

The press release issued by the Office of the President states that figure skaters Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevičius have accomplished a lot in seven years, with the most prominent victory being the bronze medal in the 2024 European Figure Skating Championships.

The presidency also stressed that by representing Lithuania Allison Reed promotes the country globally and enhances its image internationally.

In early October, the Commission on Citizenship Affairs unanimously recommended to the president to grant citizenship to Reed. Based on the law, the final decision on the matter is adopted by the head of state.