President expects Starkevičius to improve dialogue with farmers – adviser

A late replacement of ministers has brought good results for the Government in the past, according to Ramūnas Dilba, chief adviser on environment and infrastructure to President Gitanas Nausėda.

„Reducing red tape and administrative burdens would be of particular interest to farmers in a particularly difficult period. These problems can be tackled at the minister’s level, as many administrative procedures are adopted by the minister’s orders,“ Dilba told Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

He pointed out that some of the ongoing works need an additional energy,