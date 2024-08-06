President expects Starkevičius to improve dialogue with farmers – adviser

A late replacement of ministers has brought good results for the Government in the past, according to Ramūnas Dilba, chief adviser on environment and infrastructure to President Gitanas Nausėda.
„Reducing red tape and administrative burdens would be of particular interest to farmers in a particularly difficult period. These problems can be tackled at the minister’s level, as many administrative procedures are adopted by the minister’s orders,“ Dilba told Žinių radijas on Tuesday.
He pointed out that some of the ongoing works need an additional energy,
„One of these is the implementation of short supply chains, a mechanism that is key for rural viability. Then there is the draft law on the reclamation fund that the Parliament would better debate this autumn. There are also long-term measures to soften market volatility. This would also include the mutual assistance fund,“ Dilba commented.
Starkevičius has hinted at a joint agreement on a strategy for agriculture that could be reached by parties in the autumn session. Nausėda will back the move if it is aimed at a better relationship with farmers, according to Dilba.
„If it really promotes dialogue with the community of farmers, the president will support such an initiative. It would give politicians and farmers an opportunity to talk about priorities,“ he said.
President Nausėda signed a decree on the new Cabinet lineup on Monday evening, after meeting with candidates for two of the 14 ministers earlier in the day.
The president approved the prime minister’s nominations of Starkevičius as agriculture minister and Aurimas Pečkauskas as health minister. The newly appointed ministers are expected to be sworn in by the Parliament next week. Other 12 ministers remain unchanged.