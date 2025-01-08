President condemns Russia’s decision to rename Lithuanian poet’s museum

"What comes next? The burning of books? Russia’s decision to rename a museum dedicated to Kristijonas Donelaitis, a classic of Lithuanian literature, is yet another unacceptable attempt at rewriting history," Nausėda stated in a post on social platform X.

"Even though the old inhabitants of Lithuania Minor, now part of the so-called Kaliningrad Oblast, are long gone, the last signs of Lithuanian culture there must be safeguarded. No matter how hard Russia tries, Karaliaučius will never become Kaliningrad!" Nausėda wrote.