President appoints new chief of defence

The brigadier general will assume new duties on 24 July. Parliament approved his candidacy on 24 June.

The president also signed a separate decree dismissing current Chief of Defence General Valdemaras Rupšys as of 23 July upon the expiration of his tenure.

Vaikšnoras, born in 1970, has graduated from the Lithuanian Military Academy, the joint command and staff courses at the Baltic Defence College in Estonia and the US Army War College.

He currently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).