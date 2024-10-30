President anticipates a stable three-party Government

Speaking of coalition talks, the president observed that the earlier red lines set out by the parties do not look red anymore at the current stage.

"I see that they (the red lines – ELTA) are already being erased and it is increasingly likely that a coalition of these three parties will be built, despite any preconceptions. It will be formed irrespective of whether Ms Blinkevičiūtė is prime minister or not," Nausėda told the LRT TV on Tuesday evening.

The president said he concluded that the three-party Government could function stably from his meetings with party leaders on Monday.