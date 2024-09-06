President and parlt speaker sceptical about adoption of tax reform in this term of office

According to the speaker, the Seimas no longer has time to make fundamental taxation changes, but several initiatives may be adopted, including changes to VAT and introduction of the investment account. However, she says these changes cannot be referred to as a tax reform.
President Nausėda agreed that there is no time for the current parliament to consider the tax reform. He pointed out that the presidency has put forward a proposal on a tax-exempt amount of income per every child raised by a family, and sources for funding this measure should be discussed.
As reported, the Ministry of Finance presented the much awaited tax reform last year. The package consisted of amendments of seven laws. The bill was approved in June 2024, but in late August the coalition council agreed to continue considering the tax reform in separate stages.
Social Democratic leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė meanwhile promises to adopt the tax reform in the next term of office of 2024-2028. She says taxes have to be fair and enough of them must be collected to fund public services.