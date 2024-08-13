Presidency does not rule out tightening of crowdfunding regulations

„First of all we have to wait for the findings of the investigation, but it cannot be ruled out that some sort of regulation may be necessary,“ the president’s adviser told the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

According to him, when shortcomings are identified they prompt authorities to consider how to improve the crowdfunding system.

It has transpired that law enforcement is investigating crowdfunding company Contribee, which was founded several years ago.

Vlogger Skirmantas Malinauskas announced Monday that the company’s former CEO Gediminas Ratkevičius had transferred EUR 130,000 from the account of charity NGO Blue/Yellow to his own account.