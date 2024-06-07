Politicians divided about an idea of building a monument to late president Brazauskas

„I like the idea. It would be odd if I did not. Especially as [Brazauskas’] connections with Kaunas are considerable. I understand the proposal of Kaunas mayor,“ MEP Blinkevičiūtė told the news agency ELTA.

According to the politician, she welcomes the move even though opponents claim that it was unexpected coming from Kaunas’ mayor. „Conservatives may not like it,“ she said.

Earlier, Matijošaitis suggested that a monument to Lithuania’s former president, who held office in 1993-1998, could be erected in the Courtyard of the Historical Presidential Palace in Kaunas. The local municipal council will consider the matter next week.