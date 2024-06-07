Politicians divided about an idea of building a monument to late president Brazauskas

„I like the idea. It would be odd if I did not. Especially as [Brazauskas’] connections with Kaunas are considerable. I understand the proposal of Kaunas mayor,“ MEP Blinkevičiūtė told the news agency ELTA.
According to the politician, she welcomes the move even though opponents claim that it was unexpected coming from Kaunas’ mayor. „Conservatives may not like it,“ she said.
Earlier, Matijošaitis suggested that a monument to Lithuania’s former president, who held office in 1993-1998, could be erected in the Courtyard of the Historical Presidential Palace in Kaunas. The local municipal council will consider the matter next week.
However, not everyone praised the idea. Minister of Culture Simonas Kairys opposes this because of the location. He stresses that the Courtyard of the Historical Presidential Palace in Kaunas is meant to honour presidents of Lithuania from the interwar period.
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė shared the same opinion. She said that late president Brazauskas was from a recent era and thus more time should pass before monuments dedicated to contemporary politicians may be built.
Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen said that Kaunas Municipal Council decides whom and how to commemorate, yet she too believes that the location in question is clearly unsuitable.
President Gitanas Nausėda noted that a common strategy on monuments to politicians seems to be lacking. He argues that historians and experts rather than politicians should consider the issue.