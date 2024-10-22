Political responsibility is yet to be assumed for Foxpay scandal – president’s adviser

According to the president’s adviser, as the probe continues and more details emerge about suspected crimes and damage caused to the state, the issue of political ethics and accountability remains open.

She criticised the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) for claiming that it has already paid a political price for the scandal, as stated by its chairman Gabrielius Landsbergis, while former minister of social security and labour Monika Navickienė refused to withdraw from the party.

According to the president’s adviser, this is one the biggest political scandals in recent years. What makes it such is the company’s participation in public procurement and ties to an influential ex-minister who is an incumbent MP, Segalovičienė told the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

"Damage to the state was done because trust in the state is a public good and a certain common interest," said the president’s adviser.

According to her, the scandal signals about the need to strengthen authorities tackling money laundering, to step up control and enhance the role of the state.

"We have to strengthen public procurement abilities of institutions in the public sector when acquiring information technologies, financial technologies, so that our public institutions would not overpay for services," she added.