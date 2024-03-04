Polish PM to address parlt over sanctions on Russian and Belarusian agricultural produce

“A moment ago I informed the prime minister that today I will address the marshal of the Sejm of Poland concerning the application of sanctions on Russian and Belarusian agricultural produce,” Mr Tusk said after a meeting with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

The head of the Polish Government said he would like the EU Member States to adopt decisions jointly on sanctions on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods. He believes that blocking Russian and Belarusian agricultural exports should be one of the main goals of the EU.

Šimonytė agreed with the idea as it would reduce the opportunity for Russia and Belarus to take advantage of the European market. Yet she said this should be a joint decision by the EU Member States because otherwise Moscow would find ways to circumvent restrictions.