Police will check gun owners more thoroughly after series of incidents

He urged to tighten control of gun possession. The police would take initiative to review rules set by the police commissioner and legislative changes are not ruled out either.

Police Commissioner General Renatas Požėla says that up to 100,000 people in Lithuania own 200,000 firearms, which is a significant number.

According to the minister, Lithuania should have very clear regulations and not issue firearms easily. She called to review regulations and step up checks of gun owners.

„On the one hand, we have a geopolitical situation amid which we are talking about more intense arming process in Lithuania. But, on the other hand, we have very painful situations,“ Minister of the Interior Agnė Bilotaitė told reporters Thursday.

A series of domestic homicides using firearms occurred in Lithuania in recent days. On 9 July, bodies of a man and a woman with gunshot wounds were discovered in Tauragė district. It is suspected that the man shot his wife and then killed himself. The firearm was owned legally.

On 8 July, in Alytus, the police discovered bodies of a man and his mother with signs of violence. It is thought that the man killed his mother and then took his own life. Preliminary information suggests that the man was suffering from mental issues.