Police union slams Govt’s 2025 budget plan

The ruling parties "remained deaf and blind to the real and legitimate needs of the police despite all our initiatives regarding the financing of the system for the next year," it said in a statement.

"When we saw the draft, we were once again convinced that it was prepared by people who do not care about the Lithuanian police and public safety,“ Ineta Kursevičienė, head of the union, is cited as saying in the organisation’s press release.

More and more officers are leaving the service as a result of the government’s inattention to the police, according to her.