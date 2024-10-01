Police officers protest in Vilnius demanding for pay raise

The rally started in Cathedral Square and its participants walked through Gediminas Avenue to the parliament building. Some of the officers were leading their police dogs.

Chairwoman of the Lithuanian Police Trade Union (LPPS), Roma Katinienė, said that the event was aimed to draw the government’s attention to the planned police reform and to reach an agreement on long-term strategy that would strengthen the police force.

According to the LPPS, the majority of police officers are paid below the average salary in Lithuania and earn less than EUR 1,000 per month. The trade union notes that this affects the motivation to serve in the police and makes it harder to attract young officers.