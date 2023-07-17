Police issue 725 protective orders against domestic abusers in two weeks of July

Police Commissioner General Renatas Požėla told the public radio LRT on Friday that the police applied 725 protective orders against domestic abusers between 1 and 12 July. More than 1,800 domestic violence reports were received during this period. In more than 400 cases the police have launched criminal proceedings.

In thirty cases, protective orders issued by the police were appealed against but the court satisfied just one appeal.

When the protective order is handed, the abuser is not allowed to return to the place of residence for 15 days. The police monitor the person to ascertain that rules are observed.

However, the police commissioner general said that in more than several hundred cases individuals did return home sooner than they were allowed to and, as a result, administrative proceedings were launched.

Violation of a protective order is punishable by a fine from EUR 80 to 320. In case of a repeat violation the fine varies from EUR 300 to EUR 780.