Police detains Kandrotas-Celofanas after court ruling

“He was detained at 6.30 p.m. in Kaunas district and brought to Kaunas Prison,” the Lithuanian police posted on Facebook on Monday evening.
A video streamed on Facebook by Kandrotas-Celofanas himself shows that he refused to obey the instructions of police officers and step out of his vehicle.
The Court of Appeal passed a verdict against the man in two criminal cases involving fraud, embezzlement, fraudulent and negligent accounting, tax evasion and forgery of documents.
In one case, Kandrotas-Celofanas was sentenced to one year and 10 months, and in the other to one year and 3 months.
The activist had earlier announced his bid to run for president but the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) denied him registration twice for not providing banking details for his political campaign.
Kandrotas is also one of 87 defendants in the criminal case over the 2021 riots near parliament, in which 25 police officers were injured.