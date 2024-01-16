Police detains Kandrotas-Celofanas after court ruling

“He was detained at 6.30 p.m. in Kaunas district and brought to Kaunas Prison,” the Lithuanian police posted on Facebook on Monday evening.

A video streamed on Facebook by Kandrotas-Celofanas himself shows that he refused to obey the instructions of police officers and step out of his vehicle.

The Court of Appeal passed a verdict against the man in two criminal cases involving fraud, embezzlement, fraudulent and negligent accounting, tax evasion and forgery of documents.

In one case, Kandrotas-Celofanas was sentenced to one year and 10 months, and in the other to one year and 3 months.

The activist had earlier announced his bid to run for president but the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) denied him registration twice for not providing banking details for his political campaign.