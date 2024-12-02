Police complete examining Swiftair crash site

"Police work, inspection of the location of the incident has finished," spokesman of the Police Department Ramūnas Matonis told ELTA.

According to Vilnius City Municipality, members of the Riflemen’s Union will begin securing the site where the cargo aircraft crashed on 25 November.

"In coming days, the area will be protected by the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union. A decision is yet to be made on further safeguarding of the property," Gabrielius Grubinskas, a spokesman of the municipality, told ELTA.

As reported, Swiftair Boeing 737-476(SF), transporting cargo for DHL, crashed short of Vilnius Airport runway while landing on 25 November.