Police complete examining Swiftair crash site

"Police work, inspection of the location of the incident has finished," spokesman of the Police Department Ramūnas Matonis told ELTA.
According to Vilnius City Municipality, members of the Riflemen’s Union will begin securing the site where the cargo aircraft crashed on 25 November.
"In coming days, the area will be protected by the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union. A decision is yet to be made on further safeguarding of the property," Gabrielius Grubinskas, a spokesman of the municipality, told ELTA.
As reported, Swiftair Boeing 737-476(SF), transporting cargo for DHL, crashed short of Vilnius Airport runway while landing on 25 November.
One of the pilots, a 48 citizen of Spain, was killed in the crash. Another pilot, a citizen of Spain, suffered critical injuries. A German and a Lithuanian who were also on board were injured.
The wreckage of the aircraft hit and partially destroyed a residential house. Thirteen of its residents were evacuated but were not harmed. At least three vehicles burned down
Black boxes were found at the site and will be examined in a foreign laboratory.