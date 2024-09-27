Police chief Požėla offered to head Fire and Rescue Department, sources say

Požėla’s tenure expires in November this year.

Current PAGD Director Saulius Greičius earlier told ELTA the Interior Ministry has not yet offered him a second term.

Greičius’ five-yar term in office is set to end in early October.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner general did not deny the fact that he had received the proposal to head the Fire and Rescue Department.

„It will be logical to comment on anything once the final decisions are taken. Right now, no decisions have been taken, so for now we are getting on with our work,“ Požėla told ELTA on Friday.

The PAGD director is appointed and dismissed by the Government on the recommendation of the interior minister.