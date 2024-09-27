Police chief Požėla offered to head Fire and Rescue Department, sources say

Požėla’s tenure expires in November this year.
Current PAGD Director Saulius Greičius earlier told ELTA the Interior Ministry has not yet offered him a second term.
Greičius’ five-yar term in office is set to end in early October.
Meanwhile, the police commissioner general did not deny the fact that he had received the proposal to head the Fire and Rescue Department.
„It will be logical to comment on anything once the final decisions are taken. Right now, no decisions have been taken, so for now we are getting on with our work,“ Požėla told ELTA on Friday.
The PAGD director is appointed and dismissed by the Government on the recommendation of the interior minister.
ELTA approached Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė’s team for comment. The ministry said no comments will be given until the selection of candidates is complete.
From 2015 to 2019, Požėla was head of the State Border Guard Service.
According to the different sources of ELTA, the Interior Ministry’s leadership and PAGD Head Greičius have been at odds over the department’s response to a storm that hit the country in end-July and caused great damage.
Greičius is allegedly blamed for the failure to send alerts to residents on the eve of the massive storm, the sources said.