PM welcomes business’ initiative calling for 4% defence spending target

“I am very happy that people care and that they realise that defence costs money. But in this debate I do not see any clear statement that we are not only interested in more money for defence, but we are prepared to pay more for it. As Margaret Thatcher put it, the state has nothing but taxpayers’ money,” Šimonytė told Žinių radijas on Thursday.

The prime minister admitted that the ambition for the amount of GDP allocated to defence could be higher given the situation in the region. However, the discussion on ways to distribute this burden across the society could be a difficult one, according to Šimonytė.