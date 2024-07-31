PM Šimonytė to unveil new Cabinet lineup on Friday

Šimonytė announced her intention after a meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda on Wednesday.
„We have discussed a decree on the Government that I would plan to hand in on Friday,“ she told reporters after a 20-minute meeting with the president.
The prime minister did not reveal whether concrete changes in the Cabinet were agreed.
„The president and I have exchanged our views today,“ Šimonytė merely said.
Last week, on Monday, Nausėda signed a decree appointing Šimonytė as prime minister and instructing her to form a new Cabinet and submit it for approval within 15 days.
Nausėda has repeatedly said there are specific ministers who, in his view, could be replaced following the return of the Government’s mandate after his re-election as president.
He reiterated on Wednesday, hours before the meeting with Šimonytė, that the right-wing Government needs change „to ensure a quality debate on next year’s budget.“