PM Šimonytė to unveil new Cabinet lineup on Friday

Šimonytė announced her intention after a meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda on Wednesday.

„We have discussed a decree on the Government that I would plan to hand in on Friday,“ she told reporters after a 20-minute meeting with the president.

The prime minister did not reveal whether concrete changes in the Cabinet were agreed.

„The president and I have exchanged our views today,“ Šimonytė merely said.

Last week, on Monday, Nausėda signed a decree appointing Šimonytė as prime minister and instructing her to form a new Cabinet and submit it for approval within 15 days.