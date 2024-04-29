PM Šimonytė most distrusted public figure – survey

Saulius Skvernelis, leader of opposition Democrats For Lithuania , was ranked seventh in the disapproval ratings (3.5%), and MP Aurelijus Veryga (3.3%) eighth.

The public also tend to distrust Petras Gražulis (7.3%), who lost his MP seat in December last year. Six percent named Vytautas Landsbergis (4%), speaker of the Supreme Council-Reconstituent Seimas, among the people they viewed unfavourably. Four percent singled out MEP Viktor Uspaskich as the least distrusted public figure.

Two Cabinet members followed Šimonytė in the disapproval ratings – Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis (17.7 percent) and Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė (9.1 percent).

The pollster Baltijos Tyrimai interviewed 1,015 Lithuanian residents (aged 18 and older) at 111 sampling points from 15 to 25 March. The respondents were asked to give names of public figures they trusted the most.

The ninth and tenth positions are shared by Ramūnas Karbauskis, chairman of the opposition Farmers and Greens Union, and Gitanas Nausėda, the current head of state, who is running for re-election. Among those polled, 2.8% said they had no confidence in Karbauskis and Nausėda.

The respondents named 30 public figures in total. Just over a third (35%) of them said there are no public figures they mistrusted or they did not know them.