PM Šimonytė meets Ukrainian leaders in Kyiv, receives state award

The highest officials also discussed the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia and its allies – Belarus, Iran and North Korea – and to prevent sanctions evasion. Additionally, they addressed creating a legal mechanism to confiscate and transfer to Ukraine Russian assets frozen and immobilised as a result of sanctions. International responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the primary crime of aggression, was discussed.

In accepting the award, the prime minister thanked the president of Ukraine, but stressed that she was accepting it not only as an appreciation of the Lithuanian Government, but also of all the people of Lithuania, who tirelessly support Ukraine. She noted, that the Ukrainians have been defending not only their own country, but also Lithuania, our common home – Europe, and the fundamental values of democracy in the desperate struggle against the aggression of Russia for more than 10 years.