PM Šimonytė meets Ukrainian leaders in Kyiv, receives state award

During her talks and a joint press conference with Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda, the prime minister announced that the latest Lithuanian military assistance package, including short-range air defence systems and missiles, anti-drones, other military equipment, weapons and ammunition, will reach Ukraine by September. More than 5,000 Lithuanian-made drones will be delivered to Ukraine by winter. Lithuania will also spend almost EUR 35 million to buy radars and demining equipment for Ukraine.
„The Government will meet, and this year probably exceed, its commitment to provide 0.25% of GDP (around EUR 190 million) for military and security assistance to Ukraine. We will plan for the same or higher level of support in the preparation of next year’s draft budget. We call on our allies to make and implement a similar commitment,“ said Šimonytė.
The prime minister and the Ukrainian leaders also discussed the situation on the frontline, opportunities for Lithuania to invest in the Ukrainian defence industry, and priorities for military assistance. Lithuania constantly urges all Western allies and democracies of the world to provide Ukraine with all the weapons it needs to defeat the enemy on the battlefield as soon as possible, the Prime Minister said.
Šimonytė congratulated Ukraine on the start of formal negotiations for its accession to the EU, but also noted that now is the time for hard and long work of implementing the necessary reforms. Lithuania stands ready to continue and strengthen its comprehensive and expert support to Ukraine on its European path, contributing to the further implementation of reforms and the strengthening of Ukraine’s administrative capacities.
„The road will not be easy and short, but we are and will remain your strongest supporters in the quest for EU and NATO membership,“ said Šimonytė.
The prime minister stressed that Lithuania will continue to provide the support necessary for the restoration of Ukraine’s energy production capacities in the face of Russia’s systematic and targeted attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Prime Minister Šimonytė welcomed Lithuania’s active involvement in the reconstruction of educational institutions in Ukraine and the launch of a programme aimed at creating infrastructure for the treatment, medical and psychological rehabilitation, and reintegration of wounded Ukrainian defenders. She also highlighted efforts to strengthen skills in the medical institutions of the Zhytomyr, Lviv, and Dnipro regions.
The highest officials also discussed the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia and its allies – Belarus, Iran and North Korea – and to prevent sanctions evasion. Additionally, they addressed creating a legal mechanism to confiscate and transfer to Ukraine Russian assets frozen and immobilised as a result of sanctions. International responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the primary crime of aggression, was discussed.
President of Ukraine Zelensky presented Lithuania’s Prime Minister Šimonytė with the Order of Yaroslav the Wise, 2nd Class, one of the highest Ukrainian state awards, for her support of his country and people.
In accepting the award, the prime minister thanked the president of Ukraine, but stressed that she was accepting it not only as an appreciation of the Lithuanian Government, but also of all the people of Lithuania, who tirelessly support Ukraine. She noted, that the Ukrainians have been defending not only their own country, but also Lithuania, our common home – Europe, and the fundamental values of democracy in the desperate struggle against the aggression of Russia for more than 10 years.
The Order of Yaroslav the Wise can be awarded to heads of state and government, ministers, members of parliament and other persons who have distinguished themselves in Ukraine.