PM rejects president’s claim of Conservative-Labour Party secret deal as unfounded

The Seimas on December 21 failed to strip MP Gapšys of his mandate despite his jail sentence for corruption.

The member of the Labour Party in November was found guilty of bribery and influence peddling in the so-called MG Baltic political corruption case and sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison.

“There has to be some basis for such a claim. Agree on what? Simple logic, why did the Conservatives have to agree on something with the Labour Party?” Šimonytė said on Thursday on TV broadcast “Info komentarai su Arnu Mazėčiu.”

President Nausėda on Wednesday told Delfi TV he suspected that the ruling parties and the Labour Party may have acted in collusion in the impeachment vote.

The prime minister stated it was clear that the opposition’s support was needed for the motion to succeed.